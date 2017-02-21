Pets rescued from Pullman apartment fire

The Pullman Fire Department reports a fire damaged two apartment units Tuesday evening at the Cougar Crest Apartments after a kitchen fire spread throughout one apartment and damaged a neighboring unit. Pullman firefighters, along with Whitman County Rural Fire District 12, responded around 7 p.m. Police made sure the apartment building was evacuated and managed to rescue two dogs from the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.