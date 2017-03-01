Man hospitalized after being hit by a car near Cheney
Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was hit by a car Tuesday night about 3 miles east of Cheney. The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. at Highway 904 and Jensen.
