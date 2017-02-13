Thief leaves apology note inside recovered car
Then, early Tuesday morning, deputies were able to recover her Subaru and Billi Jo was able to get her car back, picking it up from the impound lot. The wheels had been painted, the steering column damaged, and inside drug paraphernalia, ammunition, clothes and electronics were found.
