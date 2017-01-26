The Slice: The call goes out to Slice...

The Slice: The call goes out to Slice readers - Fri, 27 Jan 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

"I'm not from here but don't want to sound like it," wrote Chris DeForest. "How do you remember how to pronounce Moscow and Colville? Cow or Co? Call or Coal? Maybe your readers have some suggestions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07) Jan 24 Appleboy 104
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Jan 22 Bullylover 77
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Jan 17 LIFELONG IMMUNITY 1
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Jan 10 Error 13
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC