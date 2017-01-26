The Slice: The call goes out to Slice readers - Fri, 27 Jan 2017 PST
"I'm not from here but don't want to sound like it," wrote Chris DeForest. "How do you remember how to pronounce Moscow and Colville? Cow or Co? Call or Coal? Maybe your readers have some suggestions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|Appleboy
|104
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cheney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC