State incentives for film production,...

State incentives for film production, used by Spokane-based 'Z...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

According to Washington Filmworks, 118 projects have been filmed with financial assistance of the Motion Picture Competitiveness Program since 2007, including 57 commercials. Here are a few of the more high-profile projects in Spokane: Dog Gone - Filmed in Cheney, this straight-to-DVD release saw teenagers rescue a diamond-carrying dog from a trio of bumbling thieves played by French Stewart, Kevin Farley and Kelly Perine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Jan 10 Error 13
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
News NAACP chapter president questioned about her ra... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Here Is One 50
Quick Survey: Help out the City of Cheney and E... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EWUstudent2014 1
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Spokane County was issued at January 16 at 3:32PM PST

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC