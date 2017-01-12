State incentives for film production, used by Spokane-based 'Z...
According to Washington Filmworks, 118 projects have been filmed with financial assistance of the Motion Picture Competitiveness Program since 2007, including 57 commercials. Here are a few of the more high-profile projects in Spokane: Dog Gone - Filmed in Cheney, this straight-to-DVD release saw teenagers rescue a diamond-carrying dog from a trio of bumbling thieves played by French Stewart, Kevin Farley and Kelly Perine.
