Eastern Washington students, teachers hold immigration rally on campus

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Professor Majid Sharifi, an Iran native and American citizen, spoke at the rally, expressing his concerns about President Trump's executive order on immigration. "It is discriminatory, it is ineffective, and it is rhetoric that is a gift to terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Qaeda, and the radical Sunni-Wahhabi Muslims that do not like democracy," said Sharifi.

