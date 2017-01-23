5-year-old's wish to meet aunt comes true
In many ways, Abby Golden is a typical 5-year-old. She can sing songs from her favorite shows, she loves her big brother Isaac, and don't be surprised if she hides her glasses so she doesn't have to wear them.
