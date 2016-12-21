Vancouver and Cedar Rapids to be home of the Men's &...

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics is excited to announce that the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 NAIA Men's & Women's Cross Country National Championships are heading to two cities in the next four years. The Cascade Collegiate Conference and Mount Mercy University will serve as the official co-hosts with the event taking place at Fort Vancouver National Historic Championship Course in Vancouver, Wash.

