STA ready to move ahead with voter-approved Prop 1 upgrades - Mon, 19 Dec 2016 PST
STA buses display "Thank you" on reader signs on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, following voters' approval of Proposition 1 in the general election the day before. The Spokane Transit Authority is taking early steps to implement improvements called for under Proposition 1, which was approved by voters last month.
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|NAACP chapter president questioned about her ra... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Here Is One
|50
|Quick Survey: Help out the City of Cheney and E... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EWUstudent2014
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Washingto... (Oct '10)
|Nov '13
|Austin
|2
