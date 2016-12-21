Spokane & Coeur d'Alene kids fly to the North Pole to meet Santa
Earlier this month, 60 children from the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fly to the North Pole to visit Santa! They all met at the Spokane International Airport, boarded an Alaska Airlines jet that then took them to the North Pole to meet the man in the red suit! When they reached the North Pole, there were met with an evening of fun and surprises, including some one-on-one time with Santa Claus! SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this month, 60 children from the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fly to the North Pole to visit Santa! The special kids were chosen from area shelters and community services.
