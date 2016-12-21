Highway 195 from Pullman to Idaho state line blocked after multiple collisions
The Washington State Patrol says Highway 195 from south Pullman to the Idaho state line is blocked due to multiple collisions and extremely slick roadways. WSP says freezing rain in the area has made the road treacherous, and an alternate route is in place, but drivers are advised to slow down and allow for extra travel time Tuesday morning.
