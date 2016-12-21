Highway 195 from Pullman to Idaho sta...

Highway 195 from Pullman to Idaho state line blocked after multiple collisions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Washington State Patrol says Highway 195 from south Pullman to the Idaho state line is blocked due to multiple collisions and extremely slick roadways. WSP says freezing rain in the area has made the road treacherous, and an alternate route is in place, but drivers are advised to slow down and allow for extra travel time Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
News NAACP chapter president questioned about her ra... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Here Is One 50
Quick Survey: Help out the City of Cheney and E... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EWUstudent2014 1
Election Who do you support for State House in Washingto... (Oct '10) Nov '13 Austin 2
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,087

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC