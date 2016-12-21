Cheney rail depot closer to being moved, saved - Wed, 07 Dec 2016 PST
The effort to save the 1929 Spanish mission-style depot dates back at least two years and has been spearheaded by community leaders. BNSF Railway, which owns the depot, has been holding onto it to give the community time to come up with a plan.
