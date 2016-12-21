Car, gifts stolen from 7-11 parking lot

Car, gifts stolen from 7-11 parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after slick conditions on I-90 near Wallace which caused both of them to lose control of their trucks. The Shoshone County Sheriff says that 80-year-old Philip Bendtsen slid off the road, hit a guardrail then set off a chain reaction of events with another vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
News NAACP chapter president questioned about her ra... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Here Is One 50
Quick Survey: Help out the City of Cheney and E... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EWUstudent2014 1
Election Who do you support for State House in Washingto... (Oct '10) Nov '13 Austin 2
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,090

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC