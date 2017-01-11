Avalanche warning for Idaho Panhandle...

Avalanche warning for Idaho Panhandle & Cascade Mountains

Wednesday Dec 21

Avalanche Warning: For the Idaho Panhandle Mountains & Cascade Mountains. The snow pack has become unsettled and has made back country terrain extremely dangerous.

