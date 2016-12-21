Spokane County bans new outdoor pot farms as odor complaints roll in - Tue, 29 Nov 2016 PST
Marijuana retailers may be pitching "Green Friday" as the day of their biggest savings on product, but pot shops sell more on Thanksgiving Eve, and 2016 was no different. According to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board, nearly $5.9 million worth of marijuana was sold Wednesday statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Cheney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|NAACP chapter president questioned about her ra... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Here Is One
|50
|Quick Survey: Help out the City of Cheney and E... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EWUstudent2014
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Washingto... (Oct '10)
|Nov '13
|Austin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC