Chase Gallery exhibit details the behind-the-scene work of late...
What: Art show and sale of sketches, works on paper, and oil paintings by late Spokane artist and teacher Pauline Haas, as well as works by some of her former students "Haas Collected," at the Chase Gallery in the lower level of Spokane City Hall, is a deeply personal, and extremely joyful, journey into the mind of one of Spokane's most beloved artists and teachers, the late Pauline Haas, who died last year. It's also the most difficult exhibit that Spokane Arts Interim Director Ellen Picken has ever mounted at the gallery.
