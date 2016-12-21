Chase Gallery exhibit details the beh...

Chase Gallery exhibit details the behind-the-scene work of late...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

What: Art show and sale of sketches, works on paper, and oil paintings by late Spokane artist and teacher Pauline Haas, as well as works by some of her former students "Haas Collected," at the Chase Gallery in the lower level of Spokane City Hall, is a deeply personal, and extremely joyful, journey into the mind of one of Spokane's most beloved artists and teachers, the late Pauline Haas, who died last year. It's also the most difficult exhibit that Spokane Arts Interim Director Ellen Picken has ever mounted at the gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec 2 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
News NAACP chapter president questioned about her ra... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Here Is One 50
Quick Survey: Help out the City of Cheney and E... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EWUstudent2014 1
Election Who do you support for State House in Washingto... (Oct '10) Nov '13 Austin 2
See all Cheney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheney Forum Now

Cheney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Cheney, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,069

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC