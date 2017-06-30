Sheriff's Deputies Collect Tons of Disposed Drugs
Orchard Park, NY Erie County Sheriff's Deputies have disposed of nearly two tons of disposed medicine they say will keep it out of the hands of addicts. The Sheriff's Office transported a trailer full of surrendered prescription drugs to a Western New York facility for incineration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Is Tbird coocoo for Cocoa Puffs?
|14 hr
|Night Heat
|2
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|14 hr
|Dantheman
|15
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|15 hr
|Christopher
|34
|Has Tbird ever rode a double decker bus?
|16 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Buffalo adds a touch of London with double deck...
|17 hr
|buffalobus
|1
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|18 hr
|Tapppppout
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC