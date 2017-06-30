Buffalo adds a touch of London with double decker bus tours
On Tuesday, pedestrians and bicyclists gawked at the sight of a red double-decker bus making its inaugural trip from the Outer Harbor. "Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours" was written on the sides in black and white striping, with "Sightseeing Tours, Murder Mysteries and Tavern Tours" in smaller letters.
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|4 hr
|T Burt Sains
|14
|Idjit Spinners
|4 hr
|Kaisertown Jimmy
|7
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Jdwogy
|13
|Is Lief Coach teh Lief of teh party?
|15 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Tim demler
|17 hr
|The babysitter
|12
|Is tbird a topix mod?
|17 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|Wed
|Night Heat
|1,263
