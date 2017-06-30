Trailer for locally-filmed movie debuts

Trailer for locally-filmed movie debuts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Johnny Gruesome , which was written and directed by Gregory Lamberson, gained 12,000 views on YouTube in less than a day. Lamberson says that is more than any other film produced in western New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 2 hr Nike 12
Does Tbird have a goatee? 2 hr Lief Coach 9
Idjit Spinners 7 hr Jaybird 6
Poll Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10) 9 hr Night Heat 1,263
Sir, will that be cheese on that burger? 21 hr Buck Rohde 1
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 22 hr Night Heat 53
Tim demler 23 hr R Bauchman 11
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,742 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC