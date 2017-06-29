Theater Talk co-hosts back in Buffalo...

Theater Talk co-hosts back in Buffalo after San Francisco and Stratford

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WNED

Anthony is back from the west coast having attended The American Theatre Critics Association annual conference where much of the cocktail conversation was about critic Hedy Weiss whose recent reviews in the Chicago Sun Times created controversy . The kerfluffle began with an unfavorable review of PASS OVER, a contemporary riff on Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Tea Burd Go To Collage 49 min Coach Bruzechchsku 4
Tim demler 1 hr Bobie 7
News Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11) 15 hr Ghhhh 95
Did Tbird go see the musical Cats? 15 hr Coach Bruzechchsku 2
Only homosexual men study Library Science Thu Buck Rohde 29
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Jun 27 Kylehicks14 6
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Jun 27 usa goverment is ... 101
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC