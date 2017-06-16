Police locate vehicle involved in hit and run
The New York State Police announced Thursday that the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Tuesday has been located, but said, "No other information will be released at this time." The NYSP thanked the public and the media for the tips and assistance given in this investigation, which it said is still active.
