Police locate vehicle involved in hit...

Police locate vehicle involved in hit and run

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

The New York State Police announced Thursday that the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Tuesday has been located, but said, "No other information will be released at this time." The NYSP thanked the public and the media for the tips and assistance given in this investigation, which it said is still active.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr bill 20,937
MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you....... 10 hr A gay man 2
Are there any cute cops in Walden? 11 hr MNT 14
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!! Thu ami zing 2
Tracy Demler Wed Your old neighbor 4
More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo! Wed Wanda Siskovitch 2
News Law and Order: Suspect caught going through veh... Wed white china 1
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC