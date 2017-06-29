Lights. Cameras. ACTION! Cold Brook f...

Lights. Cameras. ACTION! Cold Brook filming in Buffalo begins

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo will again earn its stripes as one of the Hollywood's of the east beginning this week as actor William Fichtner comes home to film the motion picture Cold Brook in Buffalo and make his directing debut. The Cheektowaga born Fichtner says work will begin Wednesday on the film which also stars Kim Coates who was in town for the filming announcement Tuesday at the Buffalo History Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

