How Buffalo Niagara became a hub for ...

How Buffalo Niagara became a hub for back office jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Post-Standard

Citi started out with a 10-employee check-clearing office in Cheektowaga more than 40 years ago, and now has more than 2,000 people in its high-tech Getzville facility. Geico began with just 75 people at temporary space in Amherst in 2004, and now has 3,000 people at its complex in Getzville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Tue Kylehicks14 6
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Tue usa goverment is ... 101
News Rachel Stra Is Back In Court (Dec '07) Tue Same Jen new user... 77
Only homosexual men study Library Science Tue Colleen Brennan 28
car accident arrest June 25th, 2017 Jun 26 Carol 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
What Didn't Die? Jun 25 traveller 7
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Erie County was issued at June 28 at 5:46PM EDT

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,561 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC