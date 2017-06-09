3 facing drug charges after Grand Island traffic stop, search
Two Grand Island residents and a Cheektowaga man are facing charges after a traffic stop led to a search of a home. A vehicle with four people in it was stopped by an Erie County Sheriff's deputy on South State Parkway just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
