1 killed, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash at Buffalo airport
Authorities say one person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash at the Buffalo airport. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority says emergency crews responded around midnight Wednesday to crash on the entrance road at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in suburban Cheektowaga.
