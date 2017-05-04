Teenage girl facing charges for jumping on, damaging Cheektowaga Police car
A 14-year-old girl is facing criminal mischief after a police investigation determined that she had jumped on a marked police car in April, causing damage. According to Cheektowaga Police, on April 16 at about 8:30 p.m. a group of teens exited the Walden Galleria outside of Regal Cinemas.
