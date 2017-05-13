Target Store Evacuated After Possible...

Target Store Evacuated After Possible Bomb Threat

Saturday May 13 Read more: Your News Now

A Target store in Cheektowaga was evacuated Saturday evening after police say a package made to look like a bomb was found. Police say they received a call that a package was found in a battery recycling bin at the Walden Avenue location.

