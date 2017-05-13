Target Store Evacuated After Possible Bomb Threat
A Target store in Cheektowaga was evacuated Saturday evening after police say a package made to look like a bomb was found. Police say they received a call that a package was found in a battery recycling bin at the Walden Avenue location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you tired of seeing so many African-America...
|5 hr
|Buck Rohde
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|Tue
|Hmmmm
|10
|Buffalo Police Looking For Suspect (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Unknow
|7
|Cellino & Barnes TV Ad (Oct '10)
|Tue
|bloughmee
|94
|This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i...
|Tue
|Buck Rohde
|7
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|things have change
|100
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC