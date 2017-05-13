Target on Walden Ave. evacuated after...

Target on Walden Ave. evacuated after bomb threat called in

Cheektowaga Police responded to the Target on Walden Ave. Saturday evening after a someone called the store to report a bomb threat. Assistant Chief Jim Speyer tells News 4 the store called police around 6:45 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a suspicious package inside the battery recycling bin in the store.

