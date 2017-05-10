Stevenson Given 50 years To Life In Cheektowaga Murders

Shane Stevenson in court Wednesday said he did a "horrible and ugly thing" last October when he strangled his girlfriend and her 7-year old son last October in the apartment they all shared in Cheektowaga. State Supreme Court Justice Russell Buscaglia Wednesday said that description didn't go far enough, and sentenced Stevenson, 31, to two consecutive 25-year to life sentences, in the killing of Raina Voll and Leo Klinger last fall in their French Road home.

