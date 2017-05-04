Road Work Measures in Western New York

Tuesday

Governor Cuomo announced a series of road work measures in Western New York to improve the safety of travelers throughout the region. The $9.3 million project is slated to enhance the infrastructure for the area while enhancing both pedestrian and vehicle safety.

