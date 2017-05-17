Narcan now urged for K-9 handlers, as...

Narcan now urged for K-9 handlers, as deadly drugs abound

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Wazi is a 7-year-old German Shepherd trained to identify and find narcotics. But because of the rise in the region's opiate epidemic, and the deadly nature of the drugs causing it, Wazi's partner in the Cheektowaga Police Department works with an added sense of awareness, and additional tools always within reach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Griffin finally made me laugh 2 hr Captain crunch 1
Does anyone know anything about Vinny Mardino? 4 hr Been there 4
I'm going to go over to my cousin Abdullahs hou... 5 hr Muhammad McCarthy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
Can LC ride a bicycle with no seat? 12 hr Probing question 1
Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09) 14 hr Buffalosoldier 20
Slociology 18 hr Night Heat 15
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC