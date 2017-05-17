Narcan now urged for K-9 handlers, as deadly drugs abound
Wazi is a 7-year-old German Shepherd trained to identify and find narcotics. But because of the rise in the region's opiate epidemic, and the deadly nature of the drugs causing it, Wazi's partner in the Cheektowaga Police Department works with an added sense of awareness, and additional tools always within reach.
