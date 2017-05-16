Don Tequila Set to Reopen Following A...

Don Tequila Set to Reopen Following Allentown Immigration Raid

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Your News Now

There will be another option for lunch in Allentown Tuesday. Don Tequila is expected to reopen after being closed for months following an immigration raid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black man gets unemployment while in jail (May '11) 2 hr Muhammad McCarthy 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Army Vet 21,044
Tim demler 9 hr Your favorite bui... 2
Avandia 21 hr Perry 1
I miss Don ''NO NECK'' Paul on channel 4 weather 21 hr Sam 2
Are you tired of seeing so many African-America... Wed Honest Abraham 11
does britni smallwood have a speech impediment Wed Buck Rohde 2
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC