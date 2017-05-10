Cheektowaga couple accused of selling drugs to undercover deputies

A Cheektowaga man and woman were arraigned on a long list of charges Wednesday morning after the Erie County Sheriff's Office says they sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies multiple times. Antonio Robinson, 40, and Kamilyn Barr, 20, were arrested at a Florein Court apartment Tuesday afternoon, when the Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Unit and Cheektowaga Police executed a search warrant following the undercover sales.

