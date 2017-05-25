Banana Republic in Walden Galleria to...

Banana Republic in Walden Galleria to close

Thursday May 25 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

The exact time when the clothing retailer plans to shut down its Cheektowaga location is not known, but News 4 confirmed it will be near the end of June. WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.

Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

