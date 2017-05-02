Amherst family facing long road with skull deformity affecting 3 of 5 siblings
Three year old Landon Lyons is happiest when he's playing with his i-Pad, or his therapy cat Stolie. It's temporary comfort in the pain he faces everyday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY's first 'sour' brewery coming to Bat...
|3 hr
|brownjohn
|5
|mike schoop
|6 hr
|Iggy
|2
|Has Tbird ever been on Jerry Springer?
|16 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|17 hr
|Horny asf
|3
|West Seneca Man Charged in Hit and Run Accident (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|My baby girl
|6
|bob cliffe
|20 hr
|Bob
|2
|Lancaster's New Mascot: LEGENDS (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|SCOTT Rutherford
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC