18 Darien Lake concertgoers have court appearances in their future

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Batavian

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office during the Future concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Wednesday: Jessica Ross , 31, of Jasper Parrish Road, Buffalo, is charged with two counts of trespass, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest after allegedly attempting to entering the concert venue after being ejected twice and told not to return. Ross allegedly punched and kicked deputies while being taken into custody.

