Will a Cheektowaga Drug Dealer Receive Murder Charges?
The arrest of a Cheektowaga man who allegedly supplied over 200 grams of heroin into the area could lead to more severe penalities. Eddie Fields, 45, already faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to sell, but murder charges could come in the future.
