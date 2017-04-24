Will a Cheektowaga Drug Dealer Receiv...

Will a Cheektowaga Drug Dealer Receive Murder Charges?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The arrest of a Cheektowaga man who allegedly supplied over 200 grams of heroin into the area could lead to more severe penalities. Eddie Fields, 45, already faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to sell, but murder charges could come in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack 4 hr Life Coach 7
Buffalo NY has so many primates 7 hr Stewart 2
Did Tbird defect to North Korea? 18 hr Life Coach 1
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) 21 hr Lief Coach 161
Obamacare a failure (Apr '11) 22 hr Life Coach 126
Can Tbird ride a uni cycle? 22 hr Lumpy O 2
News Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion 23 hr Stewart 3
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC