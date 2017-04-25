Volunteer firefighter recruitment wee...

Volunteer firefighter recruitment weekend spotlights 'RecruitNY' campaign

Erie County executive Mark C. Poloncarz is surrounded by volunteer firefighters from Doyle Hose Company No. 1 in Cheektowaga, as well as representatives of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York, to kick off the seventh annual Recruit NY campaign with a call for volunteer firefighters to join the ranks of those already serving their communities across Erie County.

