Upstate NY creek runs blood red after...

Upstate NY creek runs blood red after trailer spills

Wednesday Apr 26

Residents near Scajaquada Creek in the Buffalo area were startled to find the water running an opaque, blood red on Tuesday, but officials say "it looks worse than it is." The Buffalo News reported that the creek's alarming color was caused by a leak in a trailer that contained red-dyed mulch at Superior Pallet Co.

Cheektowaga, NY

