Upstate NY creek runs blood red after trailer spills
Residents near Scajaquada Creek in the Buffalo area were startled to find the water running an opaque, blood red on Tuesday, but officials say "it looks worse than it is." The Buffalo News reported that the creek's alarming color was caused by a leak in a trailer that contained red-dyed mulch at Superior Pallet Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proposes election yea...
|2 hr
|YOUapostropheRE
|1
|Does anybody besides " LIFE COACH" care if I am... (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|YOUapostropheRE
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|bob cliffe
|4 hr
|taxpayer
|1
|mike schoop
|4 hr
|Listener
|1
|Does Night Heat have a Dream Catcher?
|5 hr
|The truth
|1
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|Hector
|84
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC