Steve Cichon formally declares candidacy for Erie County Clerk
On the steps of Cheektowaga Town Hall and sporting his signature bow tie, Steve Cichon formally tossed his name in the ring for Erie County Clerk. Cichon, a former WBEN News Director, journalist and educator, joins the only other declared candidate for the office so far in Mickey Kearns.
