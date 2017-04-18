State Police release information on l...

State Police release information on local cold case homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Batavian

Every Tuesday, Troop A, State Police, put out a press release on an unsolved crime, a cold case. Today's release is about a Cheektowaga woman who's body was found in Darien: Cold Case Tuesday: The New York State Police in Batavia continue to investigate the 39-year-old murder of Jessica Rose Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffalo NY has so many primates 46 min Monk 1
Obamacare a failure (Apr '11) 56 min Life Coach 126
Can Tbird ride a uni cycle? 1 hr Lumpy O 2
News Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion 1 hr Stewart 3
News Tesla's solar business is largely a bust 14 hr Solarman 1
Does Night Heat do circle a word? 22 hr The truth 1
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack 23 hr Life Coach 5
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC