Spring semester 2017 classes open for University Express

Thursday Apr 6

The Erie County Department of Senior Services' Retired & Senior Volunteer Program has announced the spring University Express lifelong learning program is now accepting registrations from seniors interested in taking one or more of the classes being offered. The University Express program is a collaboration of the Erie County Department of Senior Services, Wegmans, Excelsior Orthopedics and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Cheektowaga, NY

