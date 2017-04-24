NY man pleads guilty to stealing $188K from elderly neighbor
A 64-year-old western New York man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $190,000 from an elderly neighbor. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Thomas Marchese, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Thursday in county court to a grand larceny charge.
