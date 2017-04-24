New York mom and six sons donate 17FT of hair to charity

Hair today, gone tomorrow! Mom and her six young sons grow their locks for more than two years to donate it to children in need, before collectively chopping off more than 17 FEET of hair Phoebe Kannisto of Cheektowaga, New York, has been donating hair since she was a teenager, and eventually brought her kids in on the cause Between Phoebe and her sons Andre, 10, twins Silas and Emerson, eight, and triplets Herbie, Reed and Dexter, five, they were able to donate 17 feet In an incredible show of generosity, a New York mom and her six sons grew and donated an incredible 17 feet of hair to help children in need.

