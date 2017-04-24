Cops: Buffalo teen who drowned at hot...

Cops: Buffalo teen who drowned at hotel pool didn't know how to swim

Authorities say an 18-year-old who drowned in a suburban Buffalo hotel's pool didn't know how to swim. Police in the town of Cheektowaga say officers were called to the Millennium Hotel on Walden Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive person.

