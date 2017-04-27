Cheektowaga Police warn residents abo...

Cheektowaga Police warn residents about a oecar poppinga

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Thanks to nicer weather, the town of Cheektowaga has experienced a surge in the number of reports of people breaking into and stealing from vehicles over the last several weeks, Cheektowaga Police warned Thursday. The incidents have mostly occurred in the early morning hours to cars parked both in the streets or in private driveways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Mexico 20,995
News Poverty moving into Rochester's suburbs (Nov '10) 3 hr IescapedNY 37
News Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proposes election yea... 4 hr B Ron 2
Poll Does anybody besides " LIFE COACH" care if I am... (Dec '09) 9 hr YOUapostropheRE 18
bob cliffe 11 hr taxpayer 1
mike schoop 11 hr Listener 1
Does Night Heat have a Dream Catcher? 13 hr The truth 1
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC