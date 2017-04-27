Cheektowaga Police warn residents about a oecar poppinga
Thanks to nicer weather, the town of Cheektowaga has experienced a surge in the number of reports of people breaking into and stealing from vehicles over the last several weeks, Cheektowaga Police warned Thursday. The incidents have mostly occurred in the early morning hours to cars parked both in the streets or in private driveways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|Poverty moving into Rochester's suburbs (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|37
|Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown proposes election yea...
|4 hr
|B Ron
|2
|Does anybody besides " LIFE COACH" care if I am... (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|YOUapostropheRE
|18
|bob cliffe
|11 hr
|taxpayer
|1
|mike schoop
|11 hr
|Listener
|1
|Does Night Heat have a Dream Catcher?
|13 hr
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC