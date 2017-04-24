Board of Electionsa investigation into Pigeon goes back a decade
Members of the Erie County Board of Elections had longtime Democratic political operative Steve Pigeon in their cross hairs nearly 10 years before last week's court appearance on election law violations. "There were actual campaign filings that were required periodically by state law to be done," said Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Cheektowaga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Tbird still use My Space?
|3 hr
|Lief Coach
|8
|Has Tbird ever panhandled?
|4 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Liberal bloggers list retired Buffalo Police of... (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Shana
|125
|Buffalo NY has so many primates
|19 hr
|Stewart
|4
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Old Figure Skater
|382
|Does Night Heat do circle a word?
|Apr 26
|zippy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cheektowaga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC