Board of Electionsa investigation into Pigeon goes back a decade

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Members of the Erie County Board of Elections had longtime Democratic political operative Steve Pigeon in their cross hairs nearly 10 years before last week's court appearance on election law violations. "There were actual campaign filings that were required periodically by state law to be done," said Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

