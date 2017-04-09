18-year-old drowns in pool at Millennium Hotel
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - Cheektowaga Police say an 18-year-old drowned around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in a pool at the Millennium Hotel. Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Jim Speyer tells News 4, the victim was swimming with a group of people when it happened.
