EC Central Police Services to host di...

EC Central Police Services to host disability awareness training for 911 operators, dispatchers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

The Erie County Department of Central Police Services will host a training program for 911 operators and dispatchers, designed to help these professionals appropriately and effectively respond to emergency calls from individuals with disabilities. Using a curriculum developed with input from the NYS 911 Coordinators Association, and customized specifically for dispatch personnel, the training will highlight speech and cognitive challenges, relay services, Person First language, and disabilities defined specific to 911 calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheektowaga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffalo NY has so many primates 47 min Monk 1
Obamacare a failure (Apr '11) 57 min Life Coach 126
Can Tbird ride a uni cycle? 1 hr Lumpy O 2
News Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion 1 hr Stewart 3
News Tesla's solar business is largely a bust 14 hr Solarman 1
Does Night Heat do circle a word? 22 hr The truth 1
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack 23 hr Life Coach 5
See all Cheektowaga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheektowaga Forum Now

Cheektowaga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheektowaga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cheektowaga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC