EC Central Police Services to host disability awareness training for 911 operators, dispatchers

The Erie County Department of Central Police Services will host a training program for 911 operators and dispatchers, designed to help these professionals appropriately and effectively respond to emergency calls from individuals with disabilities. Using a curriculum developed with input from the NYS 911 Coordinators Association, and customized specifically for dispatch personnel, the training will highlight speech and cognitive challenges, relay services, Person First language, and disabilities defined specific to 911 calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.