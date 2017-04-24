Catholic elementary school in Cheektowaga will close
The Diocese of Buffalo announced a Catholic elementary school in Cheektowaga will be closing at the end of this school year. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says Mary Queen of Angels School has experienced a steady decline in enrollment.
